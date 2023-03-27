Spain Park High students deliver special devices to children with disabilities

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Maggie Winslett, 6, tests out her new toy Jeep at United Ability’s Hand In Hand Early Learning Program on Friday, March 24, 2023. Students in Spain Park High School’s engineering academy engineered the electric car so that Winslett can drive the car using hand controls, since she does not have use of her legs. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Josh Winslett helps steer as his daughter, Maggie, 6, in her new toy Jeep at United Ability’s Hand In Hand Early Learning Program on Friday, March 24, 2023. Students in Spain Park High School’s engineering academy engineered the electric car so that Winslett can drive the car with hand controls, since she does not have use of her legs. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Maggie Winslett, 6, tests out her new toy Jeep at United Ability’s Hand In Hand Early Learning Program on Friday, March 24, 2023. Students in Spain Park High School’s engineering academy engineered the electric car so that Winslett can drive the car with hand controls, since she does not have use of her legs. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Maggie Winslett, 6, tests out her new toy Jeep at United Ability’s Hand In Hand Early Learning Program on Friday, March 24, 2023. Students in Spain Park High School’s engineering academy engineered the electric car so that Winslett can drive the car with hand controls, since she does not have use of her legs. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

On Friday, engineering students from Spain Park High School delivered "specialized adaptive devices" for children with disabilities to the Hand in Hand Early Learning Program, run by United Ability in Homewood.

Among the items delivered was a specialized child's electric car. The devices are designed to help children with disabilities participate in activities and interact more easily with their environment, said David Barry with United Ability.

"The specialized adaptive devices will make a significant difference in the lives of children with disabilities," Barry said. "The engineering students have put a lot of time and effort into creating these devices and are excited to see them put to use."