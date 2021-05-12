Sozo Children holding 10th annual Run for a Reason 5K this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sozo Children Run for a Reason 5K 2021 The Kinnebrew family from Pelham, Alabama, took time with friends during the week of May 9-15, 2021, to take part in the Sozo Children Run for a Reason 5K while vacationing at the beach.

Sozo Children, a Birmingham-based nonprofit established in 2010 to serve vulnerable children in Uganda, is holding its 10th annual Run for a Reason 5K virtually this week (May 9-15).

People are asked to run or walk a 5K at the time and place of their choosing between those dates and register with a donation of $30 (if they can pick up the run T-shirt in person) or $35 (if they want a run T-shirt mailed to them).

People can register for the run through May 15 at sozochildren.org/runforareason. Runners can run for fun or compete for prizes by reporting their times online.

Last year’s run was the first time the event was held virtually and drew a record 515 participants and raised about $40,000, said Terry Schrimscher, global engagement coordinator for Sozo Children.

Amanda Straka, the engagement director for Sozo Children, said the organization was thrilled with the level of participation.

“When we moved the race to a virtual online format, we were just hoping to maintain a sense of normalcy during the quarantines, but supporters stepped up and we had the highest participation levels ever,” Straka said. “It’s a great way for people around the country — around the world — to participate safely and support a great cause.”

All the money from this year’s run will help provide heart surgery for a 4-year-old girl in Uganda named Suubi, the organization said. She weighed only 11 pounds when she came to the Sozo Children orphanage last month, Schrimscher said.

As of mid-day Wednesday, about 400 people had registered for this year’s run, Schrimscher said. The Station Church in Bessemer was planning a group run around the lake in the Blackridge community in Hoover Wednesday night.

Sozo Children plans to conduct both a virtual run and in-person run next year, Schrimscher said.

Sozo Children provides housing, medical care, education and other services for 120 needy children in Uganda and twice a week conducts a Bible club for as many as 500 children in a community there, some of whom walk miles to attend, the organization said.

For more information, go to sozochildren.org.