Southern Voices festival kicks off with artist talk by Christina Renfer Vogel

Hoover Public Library will launch its annual Southern Voices Festival on Thursday, Feb. 19, with an artist talk and reception featuring Christina Renfer Vogel.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Theatre Level of the library. The artist talk begins at 6 p.m. in the Library Theatre, followed by a reception. Admission is free and open to the public.

Vogel’s exhibition, “SOURCE MATERIAL,” will be on view through March 31, 2026, in the Friends Gallery. Vogel’s paintings are grounded in careful observation, drawing inspiration from moments and interactions in everyday life. Her recent still lifes examine the subtle overlap between her creative practice and daily routines, highlighting how the rhythms of home and studio continually inform one another.

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Vogel holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Massachusetts College of Art and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University. Her work has been featured in solo exhibitions at Spalding Nix Fine Art in Atlanta and David Lusk Gallery in Nashville, and she was included in the 2021 Atlanta Biennial at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center.

Her artwork has also appeared in group exhibitions at the Asheville Art Museum in North Carolina, LABspace in Hillsdale, New York, and THERE in New York City. Vogel has participated in artist residencies at the Vermont Studio Center, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and JSS in Civita in Italy. She currently serves as an associate professor of painting and drawing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The evening marks the official opening of this year’s Southern Voices Festival, celebrating regional artists and creative voices.