Southern cooking expert Brenda Gantt to be at benefit for abused, neglected Shelby County kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Court Appointed Special Advocates Brenda Gantt of Andalusia, Alabama, has a Facebook page with more than 2 million followers tuning in to her videos on Southern cooking.

Brenda Gantt, an Andalusia woman who has more than 2 million people following her Facebook page that has Southern cooking videos, is coming to Columbiana for an autograph party and lunch to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates group that helps abused and neglected children of Shelby County.

The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Grand Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will receive a free “Farming Feeds Alabama” cookbook valued at $49.95. Early birds will also have their names entered in a drawing to win a chance to sit with Gantt at lunch that day.

“I am excited to visit Shelby County to help raise money for abused and neglected children,” Gantt said in a press release. “Children are our most precious resource, and we must always work to ensure they have a safe and permanent home. CASA does that, and I am proud to support its efforts.”

Tickets for the lunch and the autograph party are $50. For $100, participants will have lunch and be photographed with Gantt. Tables with reserved seating for 8 (no photos) are $500. Reserved seating for 8 (with photos) and prioritized autographs are $1,000.

Gantt will share her story, words of wisdom and advice with the audience. Following lunch, Gantt will sign autographs for all attendees. Attendees are allowed to bring one book per person.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. It also teaches parenting classes and provides supervised visitations for children who might not get to see their parents otherwise. The visits take place at the Patricia M. Smith CASA House in Columbiana.

“Having Brenda Gantt’s support of our cause means the world to us,” said CASA of Shelby County Executive Director Beth Chapman, in a press release. “Her influence is widespread, and we hope to raise much needed funds from this event with her help.”

To purchase tickets for the event, visit casaofshelbycounty.org/event/. For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer visit casaofshelbycounty.org or call 205-243-8753.