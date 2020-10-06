Some residents concerned Star Lake 'improvements' have created safety hazard

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake1 A car veers slightly into the new bicycle lane as it passes vehicles parked in designated parking spaces on Star Lake Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake2 Bob Daniel walks in the new bicycle lane on Star Lake Drive in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake9 A woman crosses Star Lake Drive after parking on the street as she visits Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake5 Bob Daniel walks in the new bicycle lane around Star Lake on Deo Dara Drive in Hoover, Alabama, as geese cross the street on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake8 Nancy Richards walks her dog, Patti, on their daily stroll around Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake3 Bob Daniel walks in the new bicycle lane on Star Lake Drive as a car passes by him in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake6 A car stops to let geese cross Deo Dara Drive at Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake A couple walks on the refubrished sidewalk around Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake4 The city of Hoover converted 12 diagonal parking spaces into two parallel handicapped parking spaces on Star Lake Drive in Hoover, Alabama. However, City Administrator Allan Rice said city officials are reevaluating that situation and may put angled spaces there instead to fit more vehicles in the same space. Prev Next

Some residents of the Green Valley community complained to the Hoover City Council Monday night that recent “improvements” at Star Lake have created a safety hazard.

For several years, the city worked on plans to improve the small city park there, including creating one-way traffic around the lake, replacing the existing sidewalk around the lake with a wider one, increasing the number of parking spaces and adding lights.

However, once the city sought bids for doing the project last year, all the bids came in far over the $375,000 budget, City Administrator Allan Rice said. So city officials began looking for ways to do some of the work with city workers to reduce costs.

The project also got scaled back from the original design, both due to cost and feedback from the community, Rice said.

The road was indeed turned into a one-way loop around the lake, but new parallel parking spaces around the lake were moved from the inside of the loop — closest to the lake — to the outside of the loop.

This allowed for a bicycle lane right next to the sidewalk, but it requires people parking along the road to cross traffic to get to the sidewalk and park.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake9 A woman crosses Star Lake Drive after parking on the street as she visits Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

That’s a dangerous situation, especially with so many people with young children coming to visit the lake and park, some residents told the City Council Monday night.

As people get in and out of vehicles, other vehicles driving by are moving into the bicycle lane to pass them, leaving kids and others riding bikes or even walking in the bike lane at risk, said Jari Bailey, who lives right by the park.

People riding bicycles or walking in the bike lane have a false sense of security with that white line drawn on the pavement, residents said.

“My biggest concern is that there will be a death there,” Bailey said. “That’s what’s going to happen. It’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when.”

She and her boyfriend also said residents who live right by the lake don’t like having people park right in front of their homes.

The city took an area that had 12 parking spaces diagonal to Star Lake Drive and converted it into two parallel handicapped parking spaces, requiring everyone else to park in new parallel parking spaces along Star Lake Drive — directly in front of homes.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake4 The city of Hoover converted 12 diagonal parking spaces into two parallel handicapped parking spaces on Star Lake Drive in Hoover, Alabama. However, City Administrator Allan Rice said city officials are reevaluating that situation and may put angled spaces there instead to fit more vehicles in the same space.

The original plan had 36 parallel parking spaces around the loop road, but most of those were cut out, Rice said. And they were moved to the side of the street opposite from the lake to allow for the bike lane and because some residents said they didn’t want people parking right up against the sidewalk, he said.

All the new parking spaces are in the public right of way, Rice said. However, city officials are reevaluating the old parking area to see if it can be restriped with angled parking spaces instead of parallel spaces so four to six more parking spaces can be put back there, Rice said. That might enable the city to remove some of the new parallel parking spaces directly in front of homes, he said.

Council President Gene Smith asked whether the speed limit around the lake could be reduced to make the area safer.

Bill Richardson, another resident by the lake, suggested speed humps might discourage people from using that route as much. Rice said the city might be able to limit overnight parking as well — another problem that was mentioned.

Bob Daniel, who lives right by the park, wasn’t at Monday night’s meeting but said he thinks the new one-way street helps make the park safer but said city officials probably should have put more thought into the parking changes.

Councilman Mike Shaw said most of the issues being raised seem solvable but are outside the scope of the City Council. He suggested residents work with the mayor and his staff to address their concerns.

Bailey said she hopes these issues don’t get overlooked. She was upset that city officials made changes to the design without first informing residents and getting more feedback.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: