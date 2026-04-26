Sister Hazel members to perform acoustic show at Hoover Library Theatre

Ken Block and Drew Copeland of the band Sister Hazel will perform May 7-8 at the Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive.

The duo will present an acoustic-style show featuring well-known Sister Hazel songs such as “All For You,” “Change Your Mind,” “Happy” and “Champagne High,” along with deep cuts, new material and storytelling throughout the evening.

The performance is designed to reflect their early days performing together as an acoustic duo in Gainesville, Florida, offering a more intimate concert experience for attendees.

Tickets are $40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1249960.