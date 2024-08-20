Sidewalk construction underway on Sulphur Springs, Al Seier roads

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Construction work is underway on a sidewalk along Al Seier Road on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Work is underway on construction of sidewalks along Al Seier Road and Sulphur Springs Road in Hoover.

CB&A Construction is building 12,200 feet worth of sidewalks on the two roads, said Justin Marlin, an engineer serving as project manager for the work. On Sulphur Springs Road, the sidewalk will stretch from Preserve Parkway to Al Seier, and on Al Seier, an existing segment of sidewalk near Sulphur Springs Road is being extended all the way to Shades Mountain Park, Marlin said.

The work began July 21 and is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 24, he said. “They’ve made good progress.”

The job is costing the city $414,536 and is part of an ongoing effort to expand the city’s sidewalk network and connect various sidewalk segments together.