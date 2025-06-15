Sidewalk construction set to begin on Old Columbiana Road this week

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Traffic cones line Old Columbiana Road on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in preparation for installation of a sidewalk between Green Valley Elementary School and Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama.

After a two-year delay, a project to add a sidewalk on Old Columbiana Road between Green Valley Elementary School and Patton Chapel Road is expected to begin this week.

The sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk that already exists between Green Valley Elementary School and Deo Dara Drive. The new stretch will cover 1,550 feet (or .3 miles) and is being installed by Avery Landscaping & Associates, Hoover City Engineer Chris Reeves said. The cost is $225,000.

The job actually was approved by the Hoover City Council on May 1, 2023, and was expected to be done that summer, but there were unexpected delays in right-of-way acquisition, Reeves said.

“We’ve just now gotten all the right of way issues worked out,” he said.

Traffic cones were on site this past week, and actual construction work is expected to begin this week, Reeves said. The job should take up to 60 days to complete, but the goal is to get it done before school starts back on Aug. 7, he said.

The road will remain open during construction but will have temporary traffic control in the lane adjacent to the sidewalk while crews work, city officials said.