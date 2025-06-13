Hoover Public Library to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day June 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library People participate in a Purl on the Plaza event at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 8, 2020.

The Hoover Public Library will be celebrating World Wide Knit in Public Day this Saturday, June 14, with a Purl on the Plaza event.

People are invited to bring their knitting or other yarn projects to celebrate the joy of handicrafts with others between 1 and 5 p.m. on the Hoover Library Plaza. There will be door prizes, snacks, demonstrations, vendors and show-and-tell opportunities.

Prior to the main event, there will be knitting and crocheting lessons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lessons were full as of Friday morning, but people can register to be put on the waiting list here.