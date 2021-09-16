Shelby Humane to hold 2021 Paws for the Cause races Saturday

× Expand Shay Allen The eighth annual Paws for the Cause 5K and fun run took place Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Shelby Humane animal shelter is holding its annual Paws for the Cause 5K and 1-mile Tail Waggin’ Trek this Saturday at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road in Hoover.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 1-mile Tail Waggin’ Trek is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The 1-mile trek is a “family-friendly obstacle course” designed to be fun for individuals, teams and dogs,” according to the shelter’s website.

Online registration has ended, but people still should be able to register on race day at Veterans Park. The cost to enter the races was no longer on the websites Thursday morning.

For more information, email bestfriends@shelbyhumane.org.

Shelby Humane cares for more than 5,000 lost, homeless and unwanted pets each year. The shelter, based in Columbiana, relies on fundraisers such as Paws for the Cause to perform its mission.