Shelby Humane puts on Bark & Wine fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 14

× Expand Photo from Shelby Humane website A dog up for adoption through the Shelby Humane animal welfare organization.

Shelby Humane, an animal welfare organization in Shelby County, is holding its largest fundraiser of the year this Saturday, Feb. 14, at Rosewood Hall in Homewood City Hall.

The 14th annual Bark & Wine event will start at 6 p.m. and include music, dancing, a dinner, wine tasting, complimentary wine and beer, a cash bar and both live and silent auctions.

There will be a “kitten and puppy kissing booth” photo opportunity, and Spark & Arrow Creative will be on hand to provide portrait for couples to remember the evening. Parking is free.

As the shelter’s largest annual fundraiser, this event is vital in enabling the organization to provide food, medical care and support for the dogs and cats in its care, officials said.

“This event means so much to Shelby Humane and to the animals we care for,” Executive Director Saundra Ivey said. “It’s a wonderful way for people to celebrate Valentine’s Day, share in a beautiful evening and make a real impact in the lives of homeless animals.”

Individual tickets cost $250, and tables for eight cost $1,750. Visit shelbyhumane.org/barkandwine to buy tickets.