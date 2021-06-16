Shelby County Sheriff's Office releases app

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently released an app to help residents stay more connected to its office and allow people to access and share information from the palm of their hand.

The app is now available for download by searching for the “Shelby County Sheriff AL” application for smartphones. Developed by TheSheriffApp.com, it offers quick access to items of public interest.

Those features include:

● Submit a tip

● Divisions

● Contact

● Jail/Inmate Info

● Sex offenders mapping

● Instant push notifications

● Breaking news & alerts

● Shelby County’s most wanted

● Social media

For the push alerts, users can opt in and sign up for them and be notified in the event of major traffic events, public safety concerns and more.

Sheriff John Samaniego said that he is excited about the availability of our app and that it will serve as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Shelby County residents and visitors.

“It will provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone and offer our agency another way to alert, inform and better serve our citizens,” Samaniego said.

An information video can be viewed on the department’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/BWVZS8S8Cfg