Shelby County eyes $200 million expansion of Interstate 65

Plans are under way for a potential $200 million expansion of Interstate 65 between Alabaster and Calera, and the project could be moved up by 20 years, Shelby County officials said.

The plan is to expand I-65 from two lanes to three lanes between Exit 238 (U.S. 31) in Alabaster and Exit 231 (U.S. 31) in Calera, which covers 7.1 miles on both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate. It also would include replacement of eight bridges and intersection improvements at Exit 234 (Shelby County 87 and the Shelby County Airport).

The project originally was planned to take place between 2045 and 2049, but Shelby County is trying to move it up on the calendar about 20 years sooner than the original date.

"We are putting up what we can do and hope ALDOT [Alabama Department of Transportation] accepts it," Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said. "It's not a done deal yet. The next steps are to meet with ALDOT and try to get the agreement done, and then they will get the partial design. Construction could begin as soon as 18 months."

Shelby County Engineer David Willingham and Scroggins have had meetings with representatives from Calera and Alabaster and told the Shelby County Commission during its March 27 meeting they received very favorable responses from the two cities.

“I feel like they are going to do their part to pull together the other half of matching funds and federal funds to make this move forward,” Willingham said.

The commitment would be $20 million between the municipalities, 58 Inc. and Shelby County. The 58 Inc. board previously voted to approve $2 million toward the project.

“We've asked the municipalities to come up with $3.5 million total — leaving us [the county] with $14.5 million,” Scroggins said. “We know that we can do that. We have the general fund balance reserves outside of our designated funds — which is outside of any other projects — and outside of the 20% of expenses that we keep on hand. The last portion would be some highway fund balance reserve. This is a commitment of the Shelby County Commission and a very strong commitment. It's something we’ve never done before.”

Amy Sturdivant, president and CEO of 58 Inc., said this corridor is important to economic development and recruiting projects to Shelby County.

“When Chad brought the issue to our board, they were very pleased to be able to consider it,” Sturdivant said. “We have employers who have products they're moving in and out of Shelby County, and I-65 is crucial to them. Serving not just the county, but the state, in lots of ways this project will make Shelby County a star within Alabama more than it already is and continue to bring companies to sites along the I-65 corridor that will bring jobs to people here.”

Commissioner Lindsey Allison complemented Scroggins and Willingham on their work on the project.

“We’ve been talking about this for several years,” Allison said. “I’m glad we budget conservatively and are able to accumulate the money so we can get in the game. I think it will be a game changer for us. Instead of 2045, we’re looking at the next two to three years having substantial relief.”

