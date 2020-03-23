Shelby County closing license offices

× Expand Shelby County logo

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins on Monday morning announced the closure of the license offices in Pelham, Inverness and Columbiana, effective Wednesday, March 25 through April 8.

The closures are necessary to assist in the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 to customers and staff of Shelby County, according to Scroggins' memorandum.

“Our goal in Shelby County is to continue to provide a level of local government functions through this crisis and comply with the recommendations of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC),” Scroggins said. “The Shelby County Commission and its staff have developed plans and protocols to protect the health of the public, our staff, and all of those directly affected by governmental processes.”

The license offices have high volumes of direct customer transactions that cannot maintain the 6 feet of recommended distancing, Scroggins said in the memo. While the offices are closed, modifications will be made to provide protection to customers and staff.

Online services will be available for many of the standard business operations. Questions about license office services can be emailed to tagrenewal@shelbyal.com or via online chat at https://chat.shelbyal.com or by the customer service call line at 205-670-6824 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This closure is subject to review and extension if required. The Alabama Department of Revenue has provided an extension for obtaining motor vehicle registrations and penalties associated with registrations and renewals through April 15. The Alabama Department of Revenue document is located at revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/MV-Registrations-Order-of-Commissioner- March-16-2020.pdf.

Other updates throughout the county include:

• The Shelby County Courthouse remains open to essential business only.

• Shelby County development services, including building inspections, will continue with modified workflows.

• The Shelby County landfill remains open with normal business hours to all customers at this time. Credit or debit card payments are preferred and recommended.

• All other Shelby County offices with direct public interaction (Sheriff’s Office, Probate Court, property tax office, Highway Department, business revenue services, and water services) and essential operations have modified public access to mitigate exposure and spread of the virus during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is encouraged to utilize online services for business transactions at online.shelbyal.com.