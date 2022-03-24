Shades Mountain Woman’s Club celebrates 50 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club. The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club had its 50th anniversary celebration at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Feb. 5. Among attendees were, from left, current members Cathy Barker, Roberta Atkinson, Sharon Chapman, Pam Thompson, Patsy Martens and Jean Ingram, all of Hoover.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club recently celebrated its 50th anniversary at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a combination of current and former members.

The club, which has many members from Hoover, was instrumental in the formation of the Hoover Beautification Board, for years lobbied for the city of Hoover to start a hazardous waste collection day (which happened in 2000), and in 1978 worked to establish a home for victims of child abuse in Jefferson County, according to information provided by member Pam Thompson.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club started the Miss Alabama Booster Club in 1980, to help provide scholarship money and food for the competition and to assist participants in their dressing rooms. That booster club has disbanded, but some of its members still assist at the competition, Thompson said.

The primary fundraiser for the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club for many years was a hands-on art station for children at the Bluff Park Art Show. For $5 (and later $10), parents could let their children take part in supervised art activities while the parents perused the art show. That fundraiser was turned over to a Girl Scout troop in 2021.

The woman’s club also sponsors three Juniorette clubs for high school girls in Hoover, Helena and Pelham, planning meetings with speakers and community service projects.

The club, which is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, welcomed GFWC Alabama President Randy Matthews and Suellen Brazil, first vice president of the international organization, to its Feb. 5 celebration.

Jan Greer, a member of the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club, is scheduled to be the new state president, starting in April.

Other club members currently serving at the state level include Roberta Atkinson as parliamentary advisor and finance chairwoman, Jean Ingram as headquarters chairwoman and Miss Alabama chairwoman and Cathy Barker as bylaws chairwoman. Barker also serves on the elections committee for the national GFWC.

Club members serving in leadership roles at the central Alabama district level include Thompson as district treasurer, Atkinson as district parliamentary advisor and bylaws chairwoman, Barker as Junior Advocates chairwoman and Shannon Burns as Juniorette chairwoman.

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club currently has 16 members and welcomes women of any age who are interested in volunteer work. The club meets the second Thursday of every month from September through May at 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

For more information, contact Thompson at pamrayt@gmail.com.