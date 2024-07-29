Shades Mountain Baptist Church to hold Breathe women's event Aug. 18

× Expand Image courtesy of Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Shades Mountain Baptist Church is hosting a women’s event on Sunday, Aug. 18, called Breathe.

The event which starts at 5 p.m. in the worship center, is a designed to be a refreshing evening for women of all ages to pause, recharge and share. Women are invited to eat desserts, engage in conversation and tell their own stories.

Taryn Clark will begin the night by sharing her personal story of hope and perseverance. The goal is for women to inspire one another and find common ground through shared experiences. No registration is required.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church is at 2017 Columbiana Road.