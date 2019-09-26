Shades Crest Baptist celebrates 65th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Parker Hinkle, 15, sings from a hymnal during a service at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover. The church is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Shades Crest Baptist Church in Bluff Park. Since 1954, Shades Crest has stood at the center of the town and impacted the lives of local citizens. The church started as a way to offer fellowship to the neighborhood and has continuously grown throughout time.

“The church began at a time when there was a sense of a need for a church here in Bluff Park,” Senior Pastor Brian Lee said. “With aid from Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in our beginnings, believers gathered here and over time, as Bluff Park and Hoover grew, more families came into the community and eventually made their way to the church.”

Lee has served as the senior pastor of Shades Crest for the past six years and has been instrumental in the church’s growth. Lee, along with the rest of the pastoral staff, instituted a modern 9 a.m. worship service in 2018 to complement the traditional service at 11 a.m. The modern service includes worship from church members, a sermon and a time of Bible study and fellowship.

According to Lee, this addition provided a 15% increase in attendance.

A large part of the cohesion in the church comes from the pastoral staff. The staff is composed of five people who are devoted to the gospel and the church members.

“The pastoral staff has a great sense of unity,” Lee said. “That unified effort enables us to move things forward without having much conflict and struggle … If it weren’t for them, I couldn’t do what I do in any way close to how it is being done now.”

The impact of Shades Crest is evident to Associate Pastor Mark Johnson. Johnson arrived at Shades Crest in 2001 as a missionary and stayed in one of the two houses that the church provides for missionaries. During that mission trip, Johnson and his family felt truly at home at Shades Crest and decided to settle in Hoover.

Johnson juggles numerous roles as an associate pastor, including building administration, management and serving as senior minister. These roles have been helpful for the church and the members who attend every week.

“What is most meaningful is to be a part of this community and be a part of what God is doing around the world … giving people a point of light in the midst of a dark world and providing a safe place for people seeking the gospel,” Johnson said. “It’s been the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life.”

Shades Crest’s 65th birthday was celebrated May 12 with services centered on its roots. James “Jimbo” Auchmuty has been a church member for 47 years and has seen generations of people come through its doors. He enjoyed the celebratory service for its historical significance.

“The early service had a lot of intergenerational people in it, which was really good,” Auchmuty said. “It was neat the way our history committee presented things in our gallery with basically a step-by-step from 1954 to today.”

For each decade, Shades Crest creates a picture frame to honor the period. According to Johnson, each decade’s frame was put on display for the 65th service, and the picture frame for the 2010s was unveiled to the church family.

Sixth-five years have passed, and 65 years of memories have molded Shades Crest. The legacy will continue to grow as time ticks on.

“If the community will continue to realize we are here and that we want to be a part of their lives, not just them be a part of ours, the sky is the limit,” Auchmuty said.