Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair set for Saturday

The annual Shades Crest A

rts and Crafts Fair returns Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave., Hoover.

The fair, held in conjunction with the Bluff Park Art Show just a few blocks away, features local artists, crafters, food and activities throughout the day. Exhibitor tables are $30, with proceeds supporting Refuge and Hope International, a ministry serving refugee populations in Uganda through education and development programs.

For details, call Shades Crest Baptist Church at 205-822-1360.