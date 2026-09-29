Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair returns for day of local shopping

× Expand Image courtesy of Shades Crest Baptist Church

The Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair will return Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover.

The annual event brings artists and crafters together in the church's Fellowship Hall, giving visitors an opportunity to shop for locally made art and handmade goods. Food and activities will also be available during the fair.

The event coincides with the nearby Bluff Park Art Show, giving art lovers another shopping stop in the area during the day.

Proceeds from exhibitor table rentals and food sales will benefit Lift Up the Vulnerable, an organization that works to protect and empower vulnerable children and women.

Shades Crest Baptist Church is located at 452 Park Ave. For more information, visit shadescrest.org or call 205-822-1360.