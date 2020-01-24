Service Club’s 2020 Hearts in Harmony Gala set for Feb. 29

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hearts in Harmony 2019 Approximately 225 people attended the HooverService Club's 2019 Hearts in Harmony Gala at the Hoover Country Club. × 2 of 2 Expand Hearts in Harmony Gala information. Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 2020 Hearts in Harmony Gala, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Hoover Country Club.

Guests can begin arriving at 6 p.m. for cocktails and a silent auction and move into the dining room at 7:30 p.m. for dinner and a live auction, said Betty Daigle, one of four lead organizers of the event.

Live auction items will include a crawfish boil party; trips to beach condos and other places; jewelry from Steed’s Jewelers; and a Bruno Event Team sportsman’s package that includes tickets and hospitality packages to the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, Regions Tradition golf tournament and SEC Baseball Tournament, Daigle said.

The silent auction will include gift certificates to restaurants, jewelry by local artisans, spa baskets, artwork by Daniel Moore and other artists, wine and whiskey.

There will be photos of auction items on the Hoover Service Club’s website — hooverserviceclub.com — the week before the event.

Bryan Knox, the 2007 International Auctioneer Champion from Gardendale, will serve as the live auctioneer, and Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw is scheduled to be the master of ceremonies. Honorary chairmen for the gala are Rob Hardman and Steven Splawn of Chorus SmartSecure, a Hoover-based company that integrates smart-home technology, security systems and audio-visual systems for homes and businesses.

“We’re just really excited to be partnering with them this year,” Daigle said.

All proceeds from the Hearts in Harmony Gala will be used to provide scholarships to Hoover and Spain Park high school students who need financial assistance for education and to support community service organizations.

Last year’s gala raised $73,000, and Daigle said they hope to have an equally good, if not better year this year.

“It has allowed us to give more to some of the organizations we already fund and add a few this year.”

The Hoover Service Club supports groups such as Oak Mountain Missions, the Green Valley Baptist Church food bank, Hoover Helps (assists hungry children), Aldridge Gardens, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Breast Cancer Foundation of Alabama, Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation, Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk and Wifi for Warriors (prepaid phone cards for deployed military members).

This past year, the club added two new organizations to its support list: Red Mountain Grace (provides temporary housing for people with family members in the hospital) and The WellHouse (assists victims of human trafficking).

The club has budgeted to give $45,000 in scholarships and $30,000 to community service groups in 2020, Daigle said.

Tickets for the Hearts in Harmony Gala are $125 per person ($52 of which is tax-deductible). Reservations can be made by contacting Barbara Henry at 205-936-0472 or msbarb0609@bellsouth.net. The deadline to make reservations is Feb. 15.