September edition preview: find out what to expect from our September paper

× Expand Sarah Owens talks about our September 2024 package on suicide prevention.

As our September edition hits mailboxes in the coming days, we want to give a sneak peak at what you can expect to see in the paper.

September is National Suicide Prevention month, so our coverage for the month includes a comprehensive package on the topic. You can expect to hear from local mental health professionals and a Hoover resident about her experience with suicide loss. We also covered suicide as it relates to veterans and the elderly, and we spoke with Hoover schools to discuss what mental health services are available to students.

If you have questions about this package and how we covered the topic of suicide, please email sowens@starnesmedia.com.