Senior Hoover Belles celebrate graduation with moms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belle Committee. Hoover Belles Mary Caroline Stephens, left, and Kaleigh Rice both received scholarships for putting in the most community service hours among the group. Rice also received the Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship of Excellence, given each year to the graduating Belle deemed to have the most exemplary record.

The Hoover Belles service organization for teen girls held its annual mother-daughter luncheon for senior members of the group this spring at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

This group of girls contributed 1,917 hours of community service, with Mary Caroline Stephens and Kaleigh Rice each receiving a scholarship for having the most community service hours. Rice also received the Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship of Excellence, given each year to the graduating Belle deemed to have the most exemplary record.

Each of the graduating Belles received a personalized certificate and graduation cords in recognition of their two years of service with the group. Each Belle shared their plans beyond high school.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melinda King. Attending the Hoover Belles 2021 mother-daughter luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel were, from left, Jennifer Pate, Loren Pate, Donna Bishop, Loren Bishop, Elizabeth Tedder and LaDonna Tedder.

Ten of the girls plan to attend Auburn University. They, their majors and their guests at the luncheon were:

► Mary Brook Barton (nutrition), with mom, Mindy

► Addison Cole (international business), with mom, Ruth

► Jordyn Godsey (computer science and software engineering), with mom, Julie

► Kylie Kendall (pre-architecture), with mom, Melissa

► Maci Martens (pre-nursing), with mom, Melissa, and sister, Mimi

► Avery Powell (elementary education), with mom, Andrea

► Bella Pretnar (pre-nursing), with mom, Angie Sullivan

► Kaleigh Rice (chemistry or medical lab sciences), with mom, Kristi

► Carley Rickman (communication disorders), with mom, Kerry

► Elizabeth Tedder (psychology), with mom, LaDonna

Six of the girls are headed to the University of Alabama. They, their majors and luncheon guests were:

► Sophie Anderson (software engineering), with mom, Julie, and sister, Sydney

► Chloe Bishop (marketing), with mom, Donna

► Katie Heglas (mechanical engineering), with mom, Lori

► Morgan Patrick (communications), with mom, Sarah, and grandmother, Martha Wade

► Ella Thomas (pre-nursing), with mom, Chanda

► Mary Caroline Stephens (communication disorders), with mom, Sabrina, grandmother, Mary Stovall, and family friend, Elizabeth Irish

Others staying within Alabama for college, their majors, colleges and luncheon guests were:

► Abby Bachelor, (pharmacy at Samford University), with mom, Jennifer

► Alexandria Erickson, (aerospace engineering at University of Alabama at Huntsville), with mom, Carol

Five of the graduating Belles are headed to college in Mississippi. They, their majors and luncheon guests were:

► Kinsey Dambrino (civil engineering at Mississippi State University), with mom, Consuela, and sister, Josie

► Abby Fortner (kinesiology at Mississippi State University), with mom, Amber

► Sarah Turner (accounting at Mississippi State University), with mom, Janet

► Caroline Jarboe (finance at University of Mississippi), with mom, Katrina

► Loren Pate (communications or business at Mississippi College), with mom, Jennifer, grandmother, Sandra Riggs, and sister, Kylie

Two graduating Hoover Belles will attend college in Georgia. They, their majors and luncheon guests were:

► Katie Groves (English and biology at Berry College), with mom, Tori, and grandmother, Carlotta Wessels

► Megan Miles (political science at the University of Georgia)

Those choosing other out-of-state colleges and their majors and luncheon guests were:

► Caroline Lawrence (pre-nursing at Queens University in North Carolina, with mom. Amy

► Erin Lutomski (psychology and dance at Butler University in Indiana, with mom. Jenny

► Abby Turner (journalism at Indiana University), with mom, Janet

► Bella Smith (music and theater at Saint Louis University in Missouri), with mom, Mari-Beth

► Katie Schumann (political science at University of Miami in Florida), with mom, Jan

Senior Hoover Belles who were not able to attend the luncheon were:

► Evie Barakat (dance at California State University-Long Beach)

► Bella Doll (exercise science at Auburn University)

► Rory Edwards (major not shared, University of Alabama at Birmingham)

► Gabrielle Essix (business at University of Florida)

► Olivia Frazier (political science at University of Alabama)

► Samantha Gagliano (marketing at Samford University)

► Tatum Holley (pre-nursing at University of Mississippi)

► Emmie Latham (finance at Baylor University in Texas)

► Kate Willenbrock (business and discipleship ministry at Lee University in Tennessee)