Second Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction coming Feb. 3

The second Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction is being held at the Hoover Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

While the first Fur the Love Gala two years ago benefited the Hand in Paw nonprofit, this year’s event is raising money and awareness for The Roverchase Foundation, which provides professionally trained service dogs to people with disabilities, and The Linda Nolen Learning Center, which provides services for special needs children in Shelby County and will be receiving a dog from Roverchase.

This year’s gala will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, live music by the FM Band, magician and mind reader Alec Dixon, and a silent auction, said Ashley Lemley, one of the organizers.

The silent auction should include jewelry, artwork, a stay at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, an interior design session, gift baskets from Wrapsody and Tito’s Vodka and gift certificates to boutiques such as Mia Moda and Apricot Lane.

Lemley and fellow ARC Realty agent Gina Musser, known as The Address Makeover Gals, are the organizers. The goal is to raise $20,000 for The Linda Nolen Learning Center and The Roverchase Foundation.

Tickets cost $100, plus a $6 processing fee, and can be obtained at the-address-makeover-gals.ticketleap.com.