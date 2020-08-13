Hoover council, mayoral candidates prepare for second 2020 election forum

× Expand Hoover 2020 election forum logo

The two candidates for Hoover mayor and candidates for Hoover City Council take to the stage again next week in a second virtual forum designed to enlighten voters on where they stand on various issues.

This time, the candidates will come together Tuesday night, Aug. 18, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, with council candidates taking the stage in groups starting at 5:30 p.m. and mayoral candidates scheduled to begin their part about 8 p.m.

This forum is being organized by the Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Sun and Hoover Rotary Club. There will be no live audience due to COVID-19 concerns, but the forum will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Hoover Sun and Hoover City Schools Foundation.

The format will be a little different from the forums held this week by residents from various Hoover neighborhoods. Each council candidate is scheduled to receive five questions, but not necessarily the same questions as their opponent.

Panelists scheduled to ask the questions include Hoover City Schools Foundation President Jason DeLuca, Hoover Sun Editor Jon Anderson, Hoover Rotary Club member Bob Arnwine and Paul Dangel, president of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and sales director for the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. The moderator for the night, former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, also will ask candidates a question.

Panelists are asking the public to submit ideas for questions through this online Google form. Candidates will not be told the questions in advance.

Also, candidates for Hoover City Council Place 1 will receive all of their questions and be done with their portion of the forum before candidates for Place 2 take the stage. Candidates for each place will continue in groups until questions for Place 7 are completed. The night will conclude with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and his challenger, City Council President Gene Smith.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Sun and Hoover Rotary Club also partnered to hold an election forum in 2016.

“Given the success of our previous forum, we hope this event will provide a space to continue that discussion, answer questions from the community and listen to plans from those seeking office,” DeLuca said. “We anticipate that education will again be a central topic of interest by residents and the candidates in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dan Starnes, publisher of the Hoover Sun, said the paper was started as a public service to the city. “Our coverage of the municipal elections is a big part of that goal,” he said. “We’re happy to play a part in providing a candidate forum and help voters make informed decisions.”

Hoover Rotary Club President Matthew Allen said that group’s mission for 40 years has been service to the community through many different avenues.

“When the opportunity came for our club to contribute to a forum for those who seek to serve our city in public office, we knew that we had to be involved,” Allen said. “Public service is a privilege, and we are proud to help our community’s citizens hear from those who wish to hold office in Hoover.”

