SDEA Golf Classic returns to Greystone for ministry fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association

The 2026 SDEA Golf Classic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Greystone Golf & Country Club's Founders Course, 4100 Greystone Drive.

The annual tournament benefiting the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association will include an afternoon of golf, special contests and prize drawings. Participants will have practice time on the driving range before the round, with lunch served in the clubhouse. Dinner and an awards gathering will follow play.

Individual registration is $400, while a four-player team is $1,500. Sponsorship opportunities range from $500 hole contest sponsorships to a $10,000 Awards Reception sponsorship, with several levels including team entries, event signage and promotional recognition.

Tournament contests include hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin opportunities, while all golfers will also be eligible for additional prize drawings. The top sponsorship package includes co-sponsorship of a $250,000 hole-in-one shootout.

Proceeds will support SDEA's ministry, including scholarships for students attending the STS Institute, the organization's ministry training school. SDEA has conducted citywide and student outreach efforts in 32 states during nearly four decades of ministry.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at sdeagolf.com.