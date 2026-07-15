Sci-Fi/Fantasy Faire transforms Hoover library into a fandom celebration

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host its annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Faire on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., inviting visitors of all ages to celebrate their favorite fantasy worlds and science fiction franchises.

The free event will transform the library into a sci-fi and fantasy renaissance festival featuring discussion panels on popular fandoms, a costume contest, open gaming, geeky crafts and a variety of vendors offering merchandise for fans of all things nerdy.

Families with young children can kick off the day with KidCon from 10-11 a.m., a special hour of activities designed for aspiring knights, dragons and adventurers.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters and immerse themselves in a day of fantasy, imagination and community. Whether visitors enjoy superheroes, dragons, wizards, space adventures or tabletop games, the event offers something for fans across a wide range of genres.

Admission is free, and no registration is required.