Save the O’s 5K fundraiser returns for 17th year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners take off at the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

The annual Save the O's 5K will be in person this year on Saturday, Aug. 21, but it will also include a virtual option.

The fundraiser is held in honor of Lori Johnson, who died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at the age of 41. She was married to John Johnson, one of the organizers of the event. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation works with Johnson each year to put together the event and raise money for ovarian cancer research.

Last year, the fundraiser was virtual because of COVID-19. Supporters ran on treadmills at their homes to honor the women who battle ovarian cancer.

Ashley Thompson, executive director of the foundation, said Lori fought courageously for herself and other women. The Johnson family wanted to honor Lori after her death by having the event in Greystone.

“They thought this was a great idea because all of her friends surrounded her while she was battling ovarian cancer,” Thompson said. “It was just a great opportunity for the community to come out and honor her memory.”

The Greystone Golf and Country Club is hosting the event, and Thompson said they are expecting 300 to 350 participants. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., and the event will include a 5K that begins at 8 a.m., a 1-mile fun run and walk, a silent auction and a pool party at the end of the race.

Kim Evans found out she had ovarian cancer in May 2013 while she was the women’s golf coach at Auburn University. She went to the 5K after hearing about it from former Executive Director Susan Green.

Evans was receiving chemotherapy treatment at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and many of her family, friends, colleagues and players came to support her at the race.

“Since the very first year, even when I was fighting cancer that August, I actually went to the race and walked about two blocks,” Evans said. “The next year I came back and did the full 5K, which was fun. I didn’t exactly run it, but I did walk it and run some of it.”

The proceeds from the event will help to provide funding for ovarian cancer research and the Just a Need patient support program, which provides neuropathy kits free of charge to women to help prevent pain in the nerves during their chemotherapy treatment.

Evans has been cancer-free since October 2013. After her recovery, Green asked her to be on the foundation board. She accepted and currently serves as president.

“It takes grit and strength to get through ovarian cancer, but also a lot of hope and the belief that you can stay in it long enough to make it through the fight,” Evans said.

She is one of many women who have been honored for their battle with ovarian cancer in the Save the O’s 5K. Participants are encouraged to form teams with family or friends to challenge each other to raise more money for ovarian cancer research.

To learn more about the Save the O’s 5K or register to participate, visit savetheos5k.com or nlovca.org.