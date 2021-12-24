Santa to ride on Hoover fire trucks Christmas Eve 2021

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade50 The Hoover Fire Department plans to give Santa Claus rides around town on Christmas Eve 2021.

The Hoover Fire Department once again on Christmas Eve will be helping Santa scout out neighborhoods in the city prior to his deliveries later in the night.

Santa plans to take rides on Hoover fire trucks all around town between 3 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The Fire Department has established a tentative schedule for people to see him and give kids a chance to wave at him as he drives by. That schedule showing tentative arrival times in various neighborhoods and on various streets can be found on the department’s website.

However, residents should be aware that Santa’s schedule could be interrupted if firefighters are called to respond to an emergency.