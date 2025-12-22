Santa to make 2025 Christmas Eve rounds on Hoover fire trucks

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Santa Claus arrives on a fire truck at the city of Hoover's Christmas tree lighting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

The Hoover Fire Department once again plans to escort Santa Claus around town on Hoover fire trucks on Christmas Eve.

The firefighters will be helping Santa scope out the neighborhoods starting about 3 p.m. and continue chauffeuring him around until about 9:30 p.m.

Parents can see an estimated schedule of when he is expected to arrive on various streets here.

Of course, because fire crews are still on duty for emergency calls, they may have to break away from their intended schedule to answer calls. They will try to return to neighborhoods if interrupted, but it’s always possible some intended areas to visit will be missed.

Because the city has grown so much, Santa can’t go down every single street, so people who live on shorter dead-end streets and encouraged to come to a busier main thoroughfare for a better chance to see Santa.