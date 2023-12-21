Santa preps for 2023 Christmas Eve ride with Hoover Fire Department

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Santa Claus arrives in a Hoover fire truck for the city of Hoover's 2023 Christmas tree lighting at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

For kids who want to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the Hoover Fire Department plans to give the jolly old elf a ride all around town on the night of his big deliveries.

Firefighters will be escorting Saint Nick throughout city streets in their shiny, red fire engines between roughly 3 and 9:30 p.m. as they help him scout out the neighborhoods.

People frequently come out to the edge of their driveways to see Santa as he rides by in the fire truck, but he has a busy schedule to keep and doesn’t have time to stop for pictures or anything like that.

However, Santa covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. There are a few dead-end streets that are less easily accessible that may not make the list, but every station in town assists Santa.

People can go to the Hoover Fire Department website for an estimated arrival time at various streets, but people should be aware that Santa’s schedule could be interrupted if firefighters are called to respond to an emergency.

In the event of very bad weather, Santa may stay at Hoover fire stations for visits from kids, but notices to that effect will be posted on Christmas Eve if necessary.