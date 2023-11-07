Santa available for pictures at Riverchase Galleria Nov. 16-Dec. 24

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston Santa waves to the crowd at the 2017 Riverchase Galleria tree lighting in Hoover, Alabama.

Santa Claus will be available for pictures at the Riverchase Galleria starting Nov. 16 and going through Christmas Eve.

He’ll be on the lower level of the mall by the food court in front of the Von Maur department store. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcomed. People who make reservations in advance can schedule a free phone call from Santa.

Reservations can be made from 2 to 5:30 p.m. most days at whereissanta.com/mall/0119.

The mall also will have special times for pets to have pictures made with Santa on Mondays and Tuesdays (4-7 p.m.) between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5. Reservations for pet photos can be made at riverchasegalleria.com/en/events/santa-pet-pictures-44357.

There also will be a special time for photos with Santa for children with special sensory needs on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.