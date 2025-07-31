Salt and Light women's event coming to Riverchase Methodist Church

× Expand Shellis image from her website Carla Shellis will be speaking on "How to Live in the Abundance of Christ" at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.

The women’s ministry at Riverchase United Methodist Church is putting on a “Salt and Light” event on Sunday, Aug. 10, featuring Carla Shellis.

Shellis is the founder of Bochy’s Organization, which has been fighting against sex trafficking since 2015. According to her website, she is obsessed with emotional wellness, empowerment, etiquette and hosting. Her talk at Riverchase United Methodist will focus on “How To Live in the Abundance of Christ.”

“Discover the freedom in understanding that you’re not responsible for changing others. Your role is to nurture your own spiritual growth and allow Christ’s abundance to overflow in your life,” the church’s website says about the event. “Learn practical tools to become the best version of yourself and explore how living in overflow enables you to bless others — through love, nurturing and kindness. Together, we’ll embrace the true meaning of abundance in Christ and how it empowers us to support our families, communities and each other.”

The ”Salt and Light” event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes a dinner. Tickets cost $25.

Attendees also are encouraged to bring canned goods that will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Register for the Salt and Light event here.