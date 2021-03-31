SafeHouse of Shelby County to host online auction

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the fact that not everyone is “safe” or “safer” at home.

Throughout this crisis, SafeHouse of Shelby County has provided a safe and secure shelter for individuals and families escaping domestic violence.

SafeHouse of Shelby County is a full-service domestic violence and sexual assault response center serving victims in Shelby, Clay, Coosa and Chilton counties since 1989. Services include emergency shelter, sexual assault forensic exams, counseling, case management, legal advocacy and community education. All services are provided at no cost.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the organization will host its first Safe at Home Online Auction April 22-25. Items up for bid will include signed footballs by the head coaches of the University of Alabama, Auburn University, University of Alabama at Birmingham and more. All proceeds benefit SafeHouse of Shelby County.

For more information, visit the auction website at 32auctions.com/safeathome or safehouse.org.