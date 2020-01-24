Sacred music festival returns for 12th year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alan Matthews. Festival of Sacred Music 2019 The 2019 choir for the Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music had about 100 people in it. × 2 of 2 Expand Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music information. Prev Next

People who love old church anthems have a chance to hear and experience them at the 12th annual Over the Mountain Festival of Sacred Music in Riverchase on Feb. 9.

The festival, which moves around to different churches, is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church for the third year in a row. A pre-concert lecture will be at 3:15.

Around 100 singers, from all across the Birmingham-Hoover metro area and frequently a few singers from other states, are expected to be in this year’s choir, said Philip Capra, executive director for the festival.

This year’s concert will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” in C Major, a six-movement mass which was composed by Mozart in 1779 and is considered one of his most popular settings of the “Ordinary of the Mass.” It lasts about an hour and three minutes.

The concert also will feature six other church anthems, including “Psalm 150” by Cesar Franck, “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need” (arranged by Mack Wilberg), “What Wondrous Love” (arranged by David Edmonds), “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Faure, “Peace Like a River” (arranged by Brian Martinez) and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” (arranged by John Rutter).

Audience members will be invited to join in singing several hymns, along with the orchestra, Capra said.

This year’s conductor is Melinda Doyle, an associate professor of music and director of choral activities at the University of Montevallo. She conducts the concert choir and University Chorus there and teaches undergraduate choral conducting and choral methods.

Doyle has conducted multiple honor choirs and has served as the repertoire and standards chairwoman for college and university choirs in the Alabama and Florida chapters of the American Choral Director Association.

Karen Payne Krekelberg, associate director of music and arts and the organist at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, will provide accompaniment.