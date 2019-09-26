Runs, walks to support Down Syndrome Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama. More than 1,600 took part in the 2017 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park.

People who want to show support for those with Down syndrome are invited to participate in a walk and a run in October.

The fourth annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park is Oct. 6. The walk, which is less than a mile, is a fundraiser for Down Syndrome Alabama’s outreach and education programs.

A brief ceremony will be at 2 p.m. prior to the walk and a celebration festival will take place after, ending at 5 p.m. The event includes dancing, food, bounce houses and games.

The cost to participate is $20, or $5 for people with Down syndrome or special needs. Teams also collect donations leading up to the event. Awards will be given for the largest team and the team raising the most money.

For 16 years, this event was known as the Buddy Walk, but the name changed three years ago. To register as an individual or team, go to downsyndromealabama.org.

Down Syndrome Alabama is also hosting its annual Boo Run for Down Syndrome on Oct. 27 at Red Mountain Park. That event includes a 10K and 5K beginning at 2 p.m. and 1-mile fun run will take place at 3:30 p.m. followed by a dance and cookout. Costumes are welcome.

Registration for the 10K costs $35, the 5K will be $30 and the 1-mile fun run costs $10. Prices go up $5 for the 5k and $10 for the 10K after Oct. 19. People with Down syndrome can run or walk for free.

The run is organized by Southeastern Trail Runs and sponsored by Mountain High Outfitters. To register, go to southeasterntrailruns.com/boo-run-for-down-syndrome.