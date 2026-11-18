× Expand Image courtesy of Ross Bridge Turkey Trot

The sixth annual Ross Bridge Turkey Trot will return Thursday, Nov. 26, at Ross Park, 3830 Ross Park Drive.

The Fleet Feet-sponsored event begins with the 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile kids fun run at 8:45 a.m.

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the kids fun run. Race-day registration will be available at Ross Park.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female 5K finishers and to age-group winners. Awards will be presented after the fun run.

Organizers note that streets along the course will remain open to traffic. Participants are asked to stay to the left side of the road, watch for chalk markings and follow directions from volunteers stationed at intersections.

Packet pickup will be held at Fleet Feet Birmingham on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Race-day pickup will be available at Ross Park from 7-7:45 a.m.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Grace Klein Community.

For registration and more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/RossBridgeTurkeyTrot.