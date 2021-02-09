Ross Bridge residents oppose road connection to Everlee community

× Expand Site plan courtesy of Signature Homes Everlee_site_plan_1-28-21 Signature Homes, Marbury Properties and CCN Asset Management Co. are asking the city of Hoover to annex and rezone 833 acres between Ross Bridge and Lake Cyrus to accommodate 2,344 residential units and up to 250,000 square feet of commercial space.

Ross Bridge residents on Monday night voiced concerns to the Hoover zoning board about a proposed connector road between Ross Bridge and the proposed 833-acre Everlee community.

Zoning board members said they have been inundated with emails from Ross Bridge residents upset about the plan to connect Everlee with Orchard Avenue in Ross Bridge, and several Ross Bridge residents spoke against the idea at Monday's meeting.

Joshua Johnsey, chairman of the Ross Bridge Neighborhood Association, said the majority of Ross Bridge residents don’t want the two communities connected via Orchard Avenue and want an alternative to be found.

Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said the connection between Ross Bridge and the property now known as Everlee has been contemplated from the beginning of planning for Ross Bridge and is shown on early master plans for Ross Bridge. Orchard Avenue was designed to serve as a collector road and has no homes fronting it, Martin said.

Mickey Wright, a resident of the Glasscott Crossings section of Ross Bridge, said he and other residents he knows don’t have a problem with the Everlee development itself; they just don’t want it to connect directly with their neighborhood.

None of the marketing materials supplied to people who bought in Ross Bridge indicated the road would connect to another community with hundreds of acres, Wright said. They bought in the back of Ross Bridge because it looked like a quiet area, he said.

While Orchard Avenue doesn’t have homes fronting it, a lot of children cross Orchard Avenue on foot to get to a lake in the community, Wright said.

Trae Rowell, another representative on the Ross Bridge Neighborhood Association board, said a lot of people also cross Orchard Avenue on foot, on bicycles and in golf carts to get to activities in other parts of Ross Bridge, such as movie night and other special events.

Zoning board Chairman Mike Wood asked residents if they would want the connector road if a school for children in their community were built in Everlee. Otherwise, they would have to travel a long way via Ross Bridge Parkway and Alabama 150 to get to and from the school, Wood said.

Wright said residents in the back part of Ross Bridge already are accustomed to going that route to get to Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, the council’s representative on the zoning board, said zoning board members appreciate the feedback from the public. Everlee needs a second access road other than the main entrance off Alabama 150, but Orchard Avenue may not be the right second access point, Shaw said. He hopes that a short list of other alternatives can be developed, he said.

Wright said that, if city officials need Orchard Avenue to be connected to Everlee for emergency services such as fire and police response, perhaps they could limit use of the road for emergency vehicles only.

Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher asked the zoning board to postpone a vote on Everlee to give him and the other developers more time to address the road connection issue as well as other concerns that have been brought up.

Another issue still being discussed is the Hoover school board’s request for a greater amount of land for a potential school site. Hoover school officials have said they don’t know for certain what type of school might be needed most and would prefer to have 45 to 60 acres instead of just 20 acres for an elementary school site. That would provide the school board with options, they said.

Belcher said if they school board believes it needs additional property to accommodate its needs, developers will work with the school board to meet those needs. But more discussion is still taking place in regard to that, he said.

The developers also are still revising their traffic study in response to city inquiries and should have that completed this week, Belcher said. Martin said city staff want to make sure needed road improvements are specified, including who is responsible for making the road improvements.

The Everlee project is slated to come back to the zoning board for consideration on March 8.