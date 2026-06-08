Ross Bridge Farmers Market returns with themed events, food trucks and family activities

× Expand Photo by Madison Miller Ross Bridge Farmers Market

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market continues its 2026 season with themed Friday evening events that combine shopping, food and family entertainment in the heart of Ross Bridge.

Held from 4-8 p.m. at 2101 Grand Ave., the market features local farmers, bakers, artisans, food vendors and entrepreneurs, along with live music and free face painting for children at each event.

The June 12 market will celebrate Peach Day, with vendors including C&J Farms, KC Seafood and Gagez Cafe. Food trucks scheduled to attend include Gumbo to Geaux, Corazon Taco Truck, Alsie’s Ice Cream, Eugene’s and Nettie B’s Grill. Organizers also will give away free peaches to the first 50 attendees.

The following week, on June 19, the market will host Berry Day. Featured vendors include Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore and Inbetween Macaroons. Food truck offerings will include Wasabi Juan’s, Travelin’ Tom’s, Uncle G’s Pizza, Eugene’s, D’s Crazy Dogs, Kona Ice and Son’s Pop Cart. The first 50 attendees will receive complimentary mini berry cups.

Both events will feature live music and free face painting for children.

Admission to the market is free. Organizers encourage visitors to check the market website for additional dates, seasonal themes and vendor lineups throughout the 2026 season.

For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.com.