Ross Bridge Farmers Market returns with themed days and local vendors

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The Ross Bridge Farmers Market will take place May 8, 16, 22 and 29 at 2101 Grand Ave.

The market will feature a variety of vendors, including Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore, C&J Farms, KC Seafood and Bonsai Guys, along with live music and face painting.

Each date will include themed activities. May 8 will be Strawberry Day. May 22 will be Flower Day, featuring demonstrations by the Wild Honey Flower Truck at 5 and 7 p.m., where attendees can create their own mini bouquets. On May 29, visitors can participate in do-it-yourself garden pebble painting.

Admission is free. For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com.