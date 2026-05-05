Ross Bridge Farmers Market returns with themed days and local vendors

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market will take place May 8, 16, 22 and 29 at 2101 Grand Ave.

The market will feature a variety of vendors, including Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore, C&J Farms, KC Seafood and Bonsai Guys, along with live music and face painting.

Each date will include themed activities. May 8 will be Strawberry Day. May 22 will be Flower Day, featuring demonstrations by the Wild Honey Flower Truck at 5 and 7 p.m., where attendees can create their own mini bouquets. On May 29, visitors can participate in do-it-yourself garden pebble painting.

Admission is free. For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com.