Ross Bridge Farmers Market kicks off summer season with strawberry day

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market on Friday afternoon, May 9, will kick off its summer market season with a Strawberry Day Market.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at 2101 Grand Ave. and include live music from 5 to 8 p.m., free face painting for kids from 5 to 7 p.m., and free mini strawberry shortcakes for the first 50 guests. Vendors include Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore, C&J Farms and more.

Food trucks scheduled to be there include Uncle G’s Pizza, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Dixie Dogs, Corazon Taco Truck and Heavenly Donut. The summer season markets will continue every Friday through July 25.

For more information, call 205-305-9457 or visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com.