Ross Bridge Farmers Market closes summer season with Back 2 School Bash

× Expand Image courtesy of Ross Bridge Farmers Market

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market will wrap up its summer season with a Back 2 School Bash on Friday, July 31, from 4-8 p.m.

The free event will feature a variety of local vendors, including Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore and C&J Farms, along with a lineup of food trucks serving everything from pizza and hot dogs to shaved ice and desserts. Participating food vendors include Dixie Dogs, Wasabi Juan's, Eugene's, Uncle G's Pizza, Berries By Crystal, Alsie's and Kona Ice.

Families can enjoy live music throughout the evening as well as free children's activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a caricature artist.

The Back 2 School Bash marks the final weekly Ross Bridge Farmers Market of the summer, giving residents one last opportunity to shop local and celebrate the season before students return to school.

Admission is free. For more information, visit rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com.