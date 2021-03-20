Rocky Ridge’s Malpass named Elementary Assistant Principal of Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. The Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators on March 17 named Rocky Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Aqila Malpass as the organization’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools.

The Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators in March named Rocky Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Aqila Malpass as the organization’s Assistant Principal of the Year.

Malpass is in her fourth year as assistant principal at Rocky Ridge and has been an educator for 17 years. Before coming to Rocky Ridge, she was the math coach at Shades Mountain Elementary School.

Malpass is a Howard University graduate and is currently working on her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Rocky Ridge Elementary School Principal Dilhani Uswatte described Malpass as a “beacon of inspiration.”

Like most administrators, Malpass wears a variety of hats on a daily basis, but she puts a great focus into being an instructional leader. She currently oversees the school’s instructional leadership team to assess current practices and look for ways to improve.

Malpass’ efforts helped the school earn international accreditation in science, technology, engineering and math and helped the school’s grade on the state report card jump six percentage points over the last few years.

She also forged a new program called Families as Partners in Education to support parents, especially during the challenges provided by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Malpass’ leadership, Rocky Ridge Elementary has created a “Hallway of Diversity” that is filled with objects to celebrate diversity.

In the fall of 2020, two Rocky Ridge Elementary students lost their life in a car accident. To honor these two students, Malpass created the “Pure Goodness Club.” The mission of the club is to make the world a better place through kind thoughts, words and actions. This club played a vital role in healing a grieving school and community, school officials said.

“Mrs. Malpass has to be one of the most incredible educators I know on this planet,” Uswatte said. “She inspires and motivates so many people — from students, to teachers, to parents. She truly is a beacon of inspiration for all of us.”

Malpass said she is always trying to learn something new and get better at something and this award means a lot to her.

“It is a public acknowledgment of the pride and joy that I have on a daily basis, whether I am working on something pleasant or unpleasant,” she said. “This represents the manifestation of how much I love what I do.”

– Submitted by Alex Derencz/Hoover City Schools.