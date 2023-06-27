Rockets' red glare: Fireworks shows abound for 2023 Independence Day

× Expand Photo by Lance Shores/city of Ho Fireworks light up the sky over Hoover Metropolitan Stadium during an Independence Day celebration.

Fireworks have been associated with the Fourth of July ever since July 4, 1777, when fireworks lit up the sky over Philadelphia in the first official celebration of Independence Day.

The show began and ended with a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common, according to the History Channel website.

People in the United States still gravitate toward fireworks shows each Independence Day.

In Hoover, the city once again has a 15-minute fireworks show scheduled for after sunset (roughly 9 p.m.) on Sunday, July 2, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The fireworks will be shot by Pyro Shows of Alabama from the lower Hoover Met parking lot by the soccer fields, said Marvin Jones, the show director for the company.

People are encouraged to find a spot in the Hoover Met parking lot to view the show, which is costing the city of Hoover $25,000, said Kelly Peoples, the city’s events manager. Music will be broadcast on 87.9 FM, she said.

The next night, on Monday, July 3, the Hoover Country Club, located in the Green Valley community, has a fireworks show scheduled for shortly after dark (roughly 9 p.m.).

It’s a private show designed for club members and their guests, but people frequently gather on surrounding streets and at Star Lake, a small public park, to view it. The show, also handled by Pyro Shows of Alabama, will be shot from the golf course driving range behind the clubhouse and usually lasts 10-15 minutes, said Kia Macon, director of special events for the club.

The club will have other activities for club members and their guests that day, with wristbands required to enter the premises, Macon said.

Here’s a roundup of other scheduled fireworks shows and Independence Day celebrations in July in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area:

BIRMINGHAM

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show will be put on by the Vulcan Park & Museum at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

It’s a 20-minute fireworks show handled by Pyro Shows of Alabama and shot from the base of the Vulcan statue, allowing for easy viewing from both sides of Red Mountain.

The official soundtrack for the show will be simulcast on all iHeart Media Birmingham radio stations, including Magic 96.5, News Radio 105.5 WERC, 103.7 The Q, 102.5 The Bull and La Jefa 98.3.

Pyro Shows of Alabama starts designing the show about six months in advance, and it usually takes about 10 people three days to set the show up at Vulcan Park & Museum, said Marvin Jones, the company’s show director.

It takes about 15 people six or seven hours to clean up afterward, he said. “We’re there til 3 or 4 in the morning,” he said.

The show will feature some of the traditional favorites such as happy faces and hearts, but Pyro Shows of Alabama always tries to do a little something different each year and works to meet special requests of the sponsors, Jones said.

This year’s sponsors of Thunder on the Mountain include the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, city of Homewood and city of Birmingham.

Just prior to the Thunder on the Mountain show, the UAB Summer Band plans to put on a free outdoor concert on the south side of Bartow Arena from 7 to 8:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch both the concert and the fireworks show.

CHELSEA

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle The crowd at the 2022 Big Kaboom Independence Day celebration in Chelsea, Alabama.

ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom is Chelsea’s citywide annual Fourth of July celebration, which is always held on the Saturday prior to the Fourth of July. So this year’s event is Saturday, July 1.

It starts at 6 p.m. with a Yankee Doodle Dandy Children’s Parade. Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, scooters and wagons and parade down Chelsea Corners Way. Live music starts at 7, provided by Fake News and The Park Band.

Churches are scheduled to provide a Kid Zone area with inflatables, face painting, games and more. A “vendor alley” will be set up for local vendors, churches and businesses.

There also will be a variety of food trucks in attendance with tents, tables and chairs near the food truck area. People also are invited to bring blankets and have picnics.

“The Big Kaboom” fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the festival concludes at 10 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, go to chelseafest.com.

HELENA

× Expand Photo from Helena Old Town Faceb Fireworks in Helena, Alabama

The city of Helena has its fireworks show planned for 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The fireworks will be shot by Pyro Shows of Alabama from Helena High School, but people are encouraged to gather in Old Town Helena for the Old Town Live celebration and concert at the amphitheater.

Food vendors and arts and crafts vendors should be set up by 5 or 6 p.m. in the Old Town district. There will be a free concert by Telluride and the winner of Helena’s 2023 Battle of the Bands competition.

Parking will be available in several places along Main Street and at the Helena Sports Complex at 110 Sports Complex Drive, with a shuttle going back and forth between the sports complex and Old Town district.

HOMEWOOD

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media American flags wave in the wind as the band Relative performs live music at Demetri’s BBQ during Homewood’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Homewood and Homewood Parks and Recreation Board are having an Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Homewood at 5 p.m.

Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Avenue South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic, rides and inflatables designed to appeal to all ages of children. A disc jockey will provide music and interactive activities for attendees.

There is no admission charge to enter the area, but the rides and other attractions require a wristband that can be purchased for $10. The wristbands will be sold in a tent near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South. All money raised from the event goes to the Homewood High School band.

All activities will end when the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display begins at Vulcan Park at 9 p.m.

MONTEVALLO

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson James Kitchens portrays Lendall Pitts during a Boston Tea Party reenactment with second graders from Vestavia Hills Elementary West at American Village in Montevallo on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

American Village, an educational nonprofit designed to teach people — especially children — about the founding of the United States, the principles upon which the country was created and how they can be good citizens and leaders, is having its Independence Day celebration on July 4.

The day will feature about 10 hours of patriotic activities, including music and dancing, games, a re-creation of the battle at Concord Bridge and encounters with costumed patriots of the past, including George and Martha Washington, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton, Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Samuel Adams.

Children’s activities will include cornhole, live rescued birds, farm animal petting area, Jenga, hula hoop, patriotic coloring pages, sidewalk art, face painting, selfies with Uncle Sam and a chance for kids to add their signature to a mock Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

There also will be an artisan area with handmade products for sale, such as honey, metal, brooms, woodcrafts, pottery, jewelry, soaps, paintings and other natural products.

Tours will be available for the Hessian encampment, Randall Museum and Oval Office, National Veterans Shrine, a replica of the west wing of Independence Hall. There also will be food trucks.

Gates open at 11 a.m., and programming begins at 11:30 a.m. A Thomas Jefferson impersonator will read the Declaration of Independence at 8 p.m., the Montevallo Community Band is scheduled to present a patriotic musical prelude at 8:15 p.m. There will be a few speakers at 8:30 p.m., along with the pledge of allegiance and national anthem and a salute to veterans. The night will conclude with a fireworks show at about 9 p.m.

The cost of admission is $5, but veterans, active military members and children ages 4 and younger get in free. No one will be admitted after 8 p.m.

For a detailed schedule of activities, go to americanvillage.org.

PELHAM

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Fireworks light up the sky over Oak Mountain Lake during the annual Fire on the Water fireworks show at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, Alabama, in July 2022.

The city of Pelham is putting on its Fire on the Water fireworks show in partnership with Oak Mountain State Park at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Pyro Shows of Alabama will put on a 15-minute show that includes fireworks that shoot across the lake and light up the water like carpet, said Marvin Jones, the company’s show director. “It’s a pretty neat feature. You just don’t have too many places you can shoot it,” he said.

Flip Side Watersports will present wakeboarding entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. DJ Blaze Entertainment will play music, and food and beverage vendors will be on-site with items available to purchase at 5 p.m. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Up until 5 p.m., regular admission fees will be charged to get into the park ($5 per adult ages 12 and older; $2 per child ages 4-11; $2 per senior ages 62+; free for children 3 and younger; free for active and retired military and veterans). Starting at 5 p.m., the entry fee is $15 per vehicle, or $10 per vehicle for Pelham residents.

Both the front and back gates to the park will close to the public at 7 p.m., but campground guests can enter and exit through the back gate after 7 p.m.

TRUSSVILLE

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Fireworks light up the sky during the annual Freedom Festival for the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Trussville Freedom Festival is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4. It’s put on by First Baptist Church Trussville and corporate partners on the mall of the historic Cahaba Project community.

The free event kicks off with food vendors opening about 5 p.m. and music by DJ Platinum at 6 p.m., followed by the Act of Congress band at 7:30 p.m. The finale is a 15-minute fireworks show put on by Pyro Shows of Alabama about 9 p.m.

Food vendors include Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Wasabi Juan’s, Southland BBQ, Rae Rae’s Catering, El Compa Taco Truck, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Chick-fil-A Trussville, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, El Sazon Casero, Bendy’s Cookies & Cream, Frio’s Gourmet Pops, Kona Ice, Snowie Alabama, Hero Doughnuts & Buns, Mama Suz’s Fried Pies, Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn, Snowie Yummy Ice, Annie’s Lemonade and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee.

People also can bring their own food, but this is designed to be a family-friendly event, and no alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Corporate sponsors include the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, McCullough Oil, Engineering Design Group, Pump It Up, PPM Consultants, Bryant Bank, Barrington Real Estate, Skipper Consulting, Ad Spark, Dobbs & Adkins dental office and South Oak Title.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS

Saturday, July 1

ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom, 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

City of Hoover fireworks show, roughly 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Hoover Country Club fireworks show, roughly 9 p.m.

Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain State Park, 5-9:30 p.m. (gates close at 7 p.m.)

Old Town Live in Helena, 5-9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4