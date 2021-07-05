Metro Roundup: Robert Cray Band to play at Alys Stephens Center this fall

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Media Relations Robert Cray

UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center has announced the second artist for its 25th anniversary season, the Robert Cray Band.

Cray will perform new songs and some of his classic hits at the ASC on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. There will also be a look into the history of blues music by a blues expert during a free pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.

In February 2020, Cray released his newest record, “That’s What I Heard.” In the last 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio albums, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts.

They have played in bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. They have also won five Grammy Awards.

The ASC will celebrate its 25th anniversary season beginning this fall. The full season of performances and events will be announced in August.

General admission tickets to the Robert Cray concert are $49 and on sale now.

Call 205-975-2787 or visit alysstephens.org to purchase tickets or for more information.