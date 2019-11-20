RMTC presents play based on Truman Capote’s Holiday experiences

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Theatre Company. Holiday Memories Red Mountain Theatre Red Mountain Theatre Company plans to put on a play called "Holiday Memories," at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, on Dec. 5-6. The play, inspired by Truman Capote’s experiences growing up in Alabama during the Depression, follows the adventures of a young boy during the holiday season. × 2 of 2 Expand "Holiday Memories" info. Prev Next

The Red Mountain Theatre Company is performing the play “Holiday Memories” at the Hoover Library Theatre on Dec. 5-6 .

The play, inspired by Truman Capote’s experiences growing up in Alabama during the Depression, follows the adventures of a young boy during the holiday season.

It covers two stages of his life, the 7-year-old Buddy and the middle-aged Truman, and shares about Southern traditions, the relationships of family and the importance of shared humanity.

The show is being produced in honor of Jack Mann, a mainstay in the Birmingham theater community who died at the end of 2018. Red Mountain Theatre Company Executive Director Keith Cromwell will direct in collaboration with Mann’s son, Philip and the Alabama Center for the Arts.

Mann’s wife, Suzanne, will play the role of Sook Falk, one of Capote’s cousins. Bryant Whitney will play the young Truman, while Kyle Holman will portray the novelist, screenwriter, playwright and actor as an adult. Other actors in the play include Nick Crawford and Jessica Clark Boody.

The show should last about an hour, said Jamie Schor, marketing manager for the Red Mountain Theatre Company