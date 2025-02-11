Riverchase United Methodist Church Tried 'N' True consignment sale is Feb. 12-14

× Expand Photo from Tried 'N' True Children's Consignment Sale Facebook page The Tried 'N' True children's consignment sale at Riverchase United Methodist Church offers gently used clothing (newborns through size 18), shoes, toys, sports gear, books, puzzles, baby gear, furniture and more.

Riverchase United Methodist Church is holding its annual spring Tried ‘N’ True children’s consignment sale this week.

The public portion of the sale is Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 12-14. Items offered include gently used clothing (newborns through size 18), shoes, toys, sports gear, books, puzzles, baby gear, furniture and more.

The sale hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. VIP shopping passes for early shopping are available for $12 to get access from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. VIP passes are available for purchase online only.

Shoppers using strollers between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday can bring only umbrella strollers, but any kind of stroller is allowed at other shopping times. Children are allowed but must stay with adults. Organizers ask that shoppers not open packaging or play with toys. Large items can be held for up to one hour.

Sale organizers accept cash, checks and credit cards, but there is a $3 transaction fee for credit cards.

Shoppers should bring a laundry basket or reusable shopping bags to carry items. Organizers do not provide bags for purchases. All sales are final, and refunds and exchanges are not allowed.

The sale is held inside the church at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway S. For more information, visit riverchase-tnt.com.