Riverchase UMC to host women’s Salt and Light event

Hoover resident Aimee George plans to draw on her experience of relying on her faith through difficult times as she prepares to speak at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Aug. 30.

The event, “Planting Peace, Not Fear,” will highlight how George, a Birmingham Realtor, has relied on her faith to help her through challenging times.

“I have found that with my work as a Realtor that my purpose is to help other people with life in general to realize that they don’t have to live life with fear, worry or anxiety,” George said. “You don’t have to fear what you are faced with, because God will help you through all of it.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Aimee George. Featured speaker Aimee George.

George will speak at the church event, geared for women of all ages, beginning at 5 p.m.

One of the event organizers, Brandi Guthrie, said the event is to provide women an evening of fellowship, encouragement and inspiration and a “delicious” dinner.

“We had all prayed for God to lead us to a speaker,” Guthrie said. “Our desire was to have a woman speaker whose struggle and strong faith could show us that God can and does do mighty things with us. Aimee posted on Facebook about Rest in Peace versus RIP. She wrote she was grateful for how the Lord is unfolding her story and how He has used her sins and shortcomings to deepen her relationship with Him. She said it has brought her to this place that is pressing her on each side with treatments, surgeries and cancer. Yet, a place where she rests in peace. Once I read her post, we knew we had a speaker that would inspire us and leave us with a knowledge of God’s love and goodness.”

Guthrie said the church event, called “Salt and Light,” initially started in 2022 as a lunch event at the church. In 2024, it transitioned to a dinner event, and in 2025, 108 women attended.

George said she is looking forward to meeting the women who will attend.

“I hope those that come will find encouragement, and I look forward to having the opportunity to speak,” George said. “I feel like the Lord has put this together, and He has given me a reason to speak so I am following His guidance.”

The event is open to women of all ages. The cost to attend is $25 per person.

For more information or to register, visitriverchaseumc.org or call 205-987-4030.

The church is at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway.