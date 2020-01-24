Riverchase Loves Art show coming back Feb. 1

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsay Donald. Grizzly Bears photo Lindsay Donald Two sub-adult grizzly bears fight in Brooks River inKatmai National Park in Alaska. This photo by sportsand wildlife photographer Lindsay Donald, titled "In the Heat of Battle," was taken as he stood in the river to photograph them at eye level and won the 2018 National Park Wildlife Photograph of the Year. Donald will be among 45 to 50 artists taking part in the 2020 Riverchase Loves Art show at the Riverchase Country Club on Feb. 1. × 2 of 2 Expand Riverchase Loves Art show information. Prev Next

The Riverchase Women’s Club and Riverchase Country Club are hosting the 14th annual Riverchase Loves Art show Saturday, Feb. 1, at the country club.

Guests will be able to view and purchase artwork from nearly 50 artists representing a variety of art mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, woodwork, jewelry and fabrics, said Lynne Cooper, one of the organizers. The artwork will be both traditional and contemporary.

“We have a great selection again, like we always do,” Cooper said.

Some of the returning artists include: potters Tom Horman and Julie and Harry Hearne; painters Claire Cormany, Lisa Snyder and Lindsey Ozier; and jewelry artist Edina Shrestha.

Also participating this year is Riverchase sports and wildlife photographer Lindsay Donald, who won the National Parks Wildlife Photograph of the Year competition in 2018.

Donald has a degree in zoology from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom and travels the world taking pictures. He makes frequent visits to Africa, including Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia and also teaches wildlife photography techniques at the Birmingham Zoo.

Another artist, potter Jerry Otts, will be presenting his work in an art show for the first time, Cooper said. Artists pay a fee to be in the Riverchase Loves Art show, but get to keep all the proceeds from their sales. Admission for attendees is $5.

Proceeds from the event are used to support a variety of charities chosen by the Riverchase Women’s Club. Last year, the group distributed close to $10,000 to groups such as Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation (helping families of terminally ill children), Hoover Helps (battling hunger), Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama and the Hoover Fire Department toy drive. The club also provides college scholarship money to a student from Riverchase and helps with other needs in the community.