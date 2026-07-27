Riverchase Galleria holds Back to School Craft & Vendor Market

× Expand Image courtesy of Hometown Vendor Market

The Riverchase Galleria will hold the Birmingham Back to School Craft & Vendor Market on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, bringing together local artisans, boutiques and small businesses for a weekend of shopping.

The indoor market, hosted by Hometown Vendor Market, runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Shoppers can browse a variety of products, including back-to-school essentials, handmade crafts, home décor, jewelry, gifts, seasonal treats and specialty items from local and independent vendors.

The event is designed to help families prepare for the new school year while supporting Alabama small businesses in a family-friendly setting. Vendors will offer products for students, teachers and parents, along with a wide selection of handcrafted and locally made merchandise.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.