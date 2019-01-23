Resources available for navigating I-59/20 shutdown

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The I-59/20 bridge near Uptown will be closed for about a year for construction.

The Interstate 59/20 bridge near Birmingham’s Uptown area is going to be closed for about a year as the Alabama Department of Transportation works to construct a new bridge with more capacity.

The closure will not only impact downtown residents and commuters, but it will also have a ripple effect on surrounding interstates and major roadways. If your travels might be impacted by the bridge closure, there are resources available to help.

You can visit 5920bridge.com for a complete listing of detour routes, upcoming closures of nearby roads and construction updates. Text alerts, with targeted alerts for your zip code, are also available from ALDOT by texting “5920BRIDGE” to 888777.

If you’re on the road and need immediate assistance in finding a detour or updates on traffic conditions, there is a 24-hour hotline available at (205) 346-5080.

The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, located near the bridge, has route information and animated maps for visitors at bjcc.org/plan-your-trip-with-bjccs-dynamic-maps.php.

Additional questions about the status of the bridge project can be sent to 5920bridge@dot.state.al.us.